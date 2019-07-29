NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been four months and counting on the Interstate 440 widening project.
Crews have been working around the clock to finish it.
The big question a lot of drivers are asking, when will the project be finished?
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, drivers will soon be traveling on some new lanes asphalt.
“Where they’ve been digging that median and putting the new road bed there, eventually traffic will be running on those lanes while they do the same work on the outside,” said TDOT spokesperson B.J. Doughty.
TDOT has set an August 2020 deadline for the contractor to finish the project. The financial penalities for finishing on time are pretty stiff.
“For every day that work is not finished on time, the contractor is fine $100,000 a day. After 30 days,t he fine increases to $400,000 a day,” said Doughty. “They are not getting a bonus for finishing on time, but they will suffer very heavy penalties if they don’t.”
The crews working on the project have been working not only against the clock, but other problems as well, including the weather.
“The weather we’ve had this year has been a struggle,” said Doughty. “A lot of folks don’t realize there is a lot of drainage structures underneath the road, working on some of those, they are getting a lot done, making progress.”
