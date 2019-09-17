NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Construction on a major interchange south of downtown Nashville could impact your weekend travel plans.

Construction crews will be doing beam work to connect bridges on Interstate 440 as part of the reconstruction and widening plan.

I-440 widening project expected to be complete in August 2020 The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects construction on Interstate 440 to be complete by August 2020.

The interchange of Interstate 440 and Interstate 65 will close Friday night at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday. Franklin Pike between Berry Road and Woodmont Boulevard will also be closed.

Traffic will be diverted on I-440 at Hillsboro Pike on the westside and Nolensville Pike on the eastside. Traffic on I-65 will be diverted at Wedgewood Avenue north of the construction zone and Harding Place and Old Hickory Boulevard to the south.

Metro Police officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper will be staffing the closures and helping traffic flow.

Metro officers will be assigned to the following intersections to assist with traffic flow: