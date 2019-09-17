NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Construction on a major interchange south of downtown Nashville could impact your weekend travel plans.
Construction crews will be doing beam work to connect bridges on Interstate 440 as part of the reconstruction and widening plan.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects construction on Interstate 440 to be complete by August 2020.
The interchange of Interstate 440 and Interstate 65 will close Friday night at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday. Franklin Pike between Berry Road and Woodmont Boulevard will also be closed.
Traffic will be diverted on I-440 at Hillsboro Pike on the westside and Nolensville Pike on the eastside. Traffic on I-65 will be diverted at Wedgewood Avenue north of the construction zone and Harding Place and Old Hickory Boulevard to the south.
Metro Police officers and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper will be staffing the closures and helping traffic flow.
Metro officers will be assigned to the following intersections to assist with traffic flow:
- Hillsboro Pike at I-440: Officers will monitor traffic at the Hillsboro Pike/I-440 ramps and will manually control traffic signals at Woodlawn Drive and Sharondale Drive/Lombardy Avenue to facilitate the flow of traffic from I-440 to Hillsboro Pike. The two traffic signals on the Hillsboro Pike overpass that normally control the turning of traffic onto I-440 will be set to flash so as not to interfere with the increased traffic flow on Hillsboro Pike.
- Nolensville Pike at I-440: Officers will monitor traffic at the access ramps on Nolensville Pike and will manually control traffic signals to facilitate the flow of traffic from I-440 onto Nolensville Pike.
- Wedgewood Avenue at I-65: Officers will monitor traffic at the access ramps on Wedgewood Avenue at I-65 as well as traffic at the intersection of Wedgewood Avenue and Eighth Avenue South. Officers will manually control the traffic signals at Eighth Avenue South to facilitate the flow of traffic from the I-65 interchange onto Wedgewood Avenue and Eighth Avenue South. Officers posted at the I-65/Wedgewood Avenue access ramps will also manually control the traffic signals at those intersections.
- Harding Place at I-65: Officers will monitor traffic at the I-65 access ramps on Harding Place as well as traffic at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Harding Place and Trousdale Drive and Harding Place. Officers will manually control the traffic signals located at the access ramps and at the Franklin Pike and Trousdale Drive intersections to facilitate traffic flow while prioritizing traffic exiting from I-65 north.
- Old Hickory Boulevard at I-65: Officers will monitor traffic at the I-65 access ramps on Old Hickory Boulevard as well as traffic at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Pike Circle and Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers will manually control the traffic signals at the access ramps and at the Franklin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard intersection to enhance traffic flow while prioritizing traffic exiting from I-65 north.
