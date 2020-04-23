NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving a semi on I-40 westbound in Nashville is causing a major traffic back-up near Fesslers Lane.
According to TDOT, the crash included multiple vehicles and happened in between mile marker 211 and 212 on I-40 westbound around 7 a.m. The right westbound lane is currently blocked.
The wreck is estimated to be cleared by 9 a.m.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
