A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down I-65 northbound at mile marker 98 near Long Hollow Pike in Sumner County. It's estimated to be cleared by 11:42 a.m.
THP says they are working to reopen I-65 northbound as soon as possible.
