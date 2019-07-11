Many TDOT workers spend their days from 5am-2pm patrolling the roads to keep you safe. They see people on their worst days and even put their own lives at risk.
When you’re driving around Middle Tennessee, you count on these guys to keep you safe.
“I’ve been doing this for a little over three and a half years,"
TDOT response operator Alex Shadowens tells me.
With a history as a firefighter in Dickson County, he’s always felt called to help people. Responding to accidents, car fires and debris on the roads can be extremely dangerous, but for Shadowens, it’s worth it.
“It consisted of helping people and serving the community better," Shadowens says.
He says this job is never easy and it’s ongoing. He’s had some close calls responding to dangerous interstate crashes and even fires. Part of their job is also comforting people in car accidents and sometimes safely removing them from vehicles.
“We will truly to get them off of the road where it’s safer. Whether we have to push, pull or drag. We try to get them help once they’re on the shoulder," Shadowens tells me.
With Middle Tennessee’s explosive growth, something is always happening on the roads. Shadowens tells me they respond to up to 15 calls a day. If you see a crash, debris or need help on the roads, call TDOT HELP at (615)862-8600 or *847.
TDOT says the majority of crashes they respond to are around rush hour, and the accidents skyrocket any time it rains.
