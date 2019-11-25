Toys for Tots and what happened in a Wal-Mart Parking Lot this morning guarantees that more than 1-thousand children will have a beautiful New gift under the Christmas Tree a month from today.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
<< stand-up>>
" Santa Claus and his elves got a big help from Middle Tennessee grown ups today. 1-thousand bikes for kids all donated.
The Parking Lot served as the Christmas Tree today, decorated not with bulbs but with bikes.
<< nat snd>>
" How many you think we got...45...I guess I better stack more.
1-thousand 23 of them loaded on motorized trucks serving as Santa's Sleigh, delivered to kids in need of a nice Christmas Day. One at a time.
<< nat snd
" Yes I need 53...37 more bikes that's it.
Sheila Wallace making sure every kid at the Betheny Center in Murfreesboro gets one.
" If we can make that one child happy, we're gonna make that one child happy." they didn't need any other toy they just wanted a bike.
For a 10 year old a bike is freedom, News 4' s Lisa Spencer's a Mom and 10 year Volunteer here she know what this means.
" No doubt about it, a great opportunity for them to ride around and play and just have fun as a kid>'
" 1023 bikes
Jack FM Radio put the call out for donations a month ago, the response overwhelmed.
" Just imagine...
( 5 seconds of silence)
The DJ self-named Moose, more like a Mouse when he took it all in.
<< " I'm so happy, I just can't believe this has gone so well....thank you everybody >>
Christmas Spirit in November.
" Absolutely incredible..."
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.