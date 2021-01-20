BRUCETON, TN (WSMV) - A small town in West Tennessee is under fire after a social media post.
Bruceton Mayor Robert T. Keeton III posted the following message on the town’s Facebook page.
"The Town of Bruceton grieves for our Republic and our loss of freedoms. We mourn the victims of the Chinese plague and those that have suffered its depredations. We pray that God delivers and restores us and that we do not fall to the clutches of communism.”
After six hours, more than 475 comments had been added to the post on a page with just 1,289 followers.
Some of the posts included:
“This is a slap in the face of all of our military heroes and leaders who have sacrificed their lives for this country. That's why we lower the flag. Mayor, you're placing the importance of your own personal, childish pouting on the same level with the men and women who have died fighting for you. This is shameless. I'm embarrassed for my friends who live in Bruceton,” Jamie Hall posted.
“This is one of the most unpatriotic things I have ever seen. As friends and neighbors die from COVID and our nation hurts, you use the town page to air your personal grievances? This is not the way to promote Bruceton as a nice place to live. Shame on you,” Christine Grogan Taylor wrote.
