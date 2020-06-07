Tosin Fakile is a morning reporter at News 4 Nashville. She joined the team in March 2020.
Before making her way to Music City, Tosin was a reporter at WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. There she covered a wide range of stories including, Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the Pennsylvania GOP state dinner, team coverage of the Grand Jury report on Catholic sex abuse and multiple severe weather damage; one of which got her an Emmy nomination.
She’s also worked for The Sentinel Newspaper in Maryland covering the White House and Congress. She was also a MMJ and fill-in anchor at WFXL in Albany Georgia.
In her free time, Tosin enjoys watching TV, playing soccer, trying out new restaurants, listening to music and going dancing (she’s even a bigger country music fan now), going to museums and chilling with family & friends.
Tosin is excited to be able to tell the stories of people in the mid state.
If you see her out and about, feel free to chat with her about anything or share a news story.
