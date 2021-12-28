KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tn. (WSMV) - After living through a nightmare of their own earlier this month, areas devastated by violent tornadoes are hoping a new round of possible severe weather, doesn't come their way.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for both Wednesday and Saturday this week.

In Kingston Springs where an EF-2 struck areas near Highway 70 on December 11, lifelong resident Randall Roland keeps his focus on cleanup, with a watchful eye on this week's forecast.

“We’ll watch it and be cautious and take precaution but in a way, this has given me strength to make it through the next storm," Roland said.

Roland had a gut feeling that the violent tornado in the early hours of December 11 was headed right toward them, giving him and his wife just enough time to hunker down. His gut feeling turned out to be right.

"We went and put our motorcycle helmets on and put pillows around us and hunched down in the floor and about the time we got settled in there we heard the rain come," Roland said.

“It actually vibrated us up and down on the floor and it scared us pretty bad. I’ve been in a lot of things but this is the most scared I’ve ever been from any one incident. We didn’t know we were going to come out or not. Kinda got a little teary eyed then and I’m getting teary eyed now. It was very scary.”

Some of the homes on Butterworth Rd, where Roland has lived for more than 40 years have been declared unlivable. He fears his van, camper, two boats and barn are total losses.

Pastor from Kingston Springs church speaks out about damage KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - At least 24 tornadoes hit Tennessee. Most of them hit in Middl…

"That’s just stuff though. I thought it would affect me but it’s just stuff," Roland said. "It can be replaced and if it’s not replaced it’s ok. And I didn’t use to feel that way, but I do now.”

Since the morning of the tornado, Roland and his neighbors have been cleaning up around the clock, trying to restore their landscape to what it once was.

“We’re hanging together and that’s very important, the community is just strong," Roland said.

He tells News4 his power has been restored, but his home is still without internet and cable.