 

WATCH LIVE:

Breaking News Livestream

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Davidson, Wilson, and Sumner counties overnight and into Tuesday morning. 

There are some conflicting reports between local and state agents regarding the number of people killed in Davidson County. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported one person killed in Davidson County, however, Metro Nashville Police Department says they received reports of two people killed. 

Putnam County officials later said at least three people have died from the storm and then a short time later, Benton County authorities confirmed another person was killed inside a mobile home that overturned on Ballard Rd. At least 25 homes in Benton County have been damaged and three or four of the homes are total losses. 

Another person was reported dead around 6:24 a.m., but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), did not know where the person died. 

Germantown Damage

Authorities in Putnam County say at around 2 a.m., a confirmed tornado touched down between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter. The worst hit areas in Putnam County are:

  • Highway 70 west of Cookeville
  • Charleton Square
  • Plunk Whitson
  • Echo Valley
  • Prosperity Point
  • N. Mcbroom Chapel 
  • Double Springs Utility District

The area south of Buffalo Valley and north of Peach Orchard appear to be okay. Power is out in the areas and authorities are going house to house on foot to check on everyone in the affected areas. Residents are asked to keep the roadways free while authorities render first aid, find missing people and work to clear roads. 

As the storm moved through the western counties of Middle Tennessee into the Metro Nashville area, NWS spotter and viewer reports of a possible storm began coming in.

National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado over the northern part of Nashville, crossing the East Nashville area. 

Photos: Tornado Damage on March 3, 2020

1 of 46

The eastbound storm cell moving approximately 45 miles per hour, and radar wind speeds indicated the potential for rotation was moving between Donelson and Hermitage, approaching the Davidson and Wilson county line at 12:50AM.

The storm continued across Hermitage and Old Hickory, moving toward Mt. Juliet at 12:57AM.

There appeared to be a defined tornado moving across north Nashville towards Hermitage earlier on a WSMV tower headed the east.

The Mt. Juliet police department Tweeted out a warning that the city had likely been hit by a tornado around 1AM.

The tornado continued eastward through 1:15AM, and passed south of downtown Lebanon, but continued to show a possible debris ball.

One Twitter users said she wouldn't have been woken if not for the Davidson County tornado sirens.

The tornado warning continued to be extended for Wilson county through 1:30AM.

Reports of damage have been coming in from across the area to varying degrees, and as the storm moved to the east the reports of increased damage from the storm.

The Benton County Mayor notified the National Weather Service of damage and injuries in their community.

Another Twitter user caught a photo of what looks like a tornado over Nashville.

News4 reporter Ryan Breslin headed to Germantown to investigate damage reports from that area near downtown Nashville, and found one apartment complex had been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Reporter Cameron Taylor also spotted lots of damage in Germantown a few blocks from First Horizon Park. 

Popular eateries were also damaged, including Burger Up and Clean Juice in East Nashville. 

Nashville EOC/OEM has opened an emergency shelter with running water at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The shelter is located at the Nashville Farmer's Market. 

Another shelter is currently open at East Magnet High School located at 110 Gallatin Ave. Hadley Park Community Center will be open for voting today at 7 a.m. and will not be a shelter location. 

Instead, the Centennial Sportsplex, located at 222 25th Ave. North, will serve as a shelter for that area. It will open at 7 a.m. 

Mt. Juliet Police have also announced they have established a community shelter for those displaced by the storm at Victory Baptist Church, located at 1777 Tate Lane. 

The Nashville Fire Department also said it is responding to reports of about 40 building collapses around Nashville. They advise people to avoid downed powerlines and storm debris. 

Nashville Electric Service reports just over 47,000 customers are without power. 

Crews are out assessing the damage and are able to report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines as well as multiple power poles and lines. 

NES crews would like to remind the public if you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. Crews are working as quickly as possible to assess the damage and restore power. Crews will keep working until all power is restored, but safety is NES's top priority. 

The tornado is also affecting Super Tuesday in the Mid-State:

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported its sister airport John C. Tune Airport (JWN) sustained significant damage due to the storm. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but several hangers were destroyed and power lines are down. 

The public is asked to avoid JWN until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response. 

Nashville International Airport reports no apparent damage following an inspection. BNA is fully operational at this time and all flights arrived safely. Morning flights will take off as scheduled. 

WeGo has also announced delays and cancellations to its routes due to the storm damage.

WeGo announces delays, cancellations

Metro Nashville Public schools has announced schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage.

Metro Schools closed Tuesday

District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report to work. Election polling sites at Metro Schools will be open unless otherwise noted. 

Wilson County Schools will also be closed Tuesday, March 3 and for the rest of the week, including for Kids Club and all 12-month employees. All 12-month employees should report as scheduled on March 4, 5 and 6. 

Mayor John Cooper tweeted a statement saying: 

Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.