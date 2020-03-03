WATCH LIVE:
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Davidson, Wilson, and Sumner counties overnight and into Tuesday morning.
There are some conflicting reports between local and state agents regarding the number of people killed in Davidson County. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reported one person killed in Davidson County, however, Metro Nashville Police Department says they received reports of two people killed.
Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020
Putnam County officials later said at least three people have died from the storm and then a short time later, Benton County authorities confirmed another person was killed inside a mobile home that overturned on Ballard Rd. At least 25 homes in Benton County have been damaged and three or four of the homes are total losses.
Another person was reported dead around 6:24 a.m., but the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), did not know where the person died.
Authorities in Putnam County say at around 2 a.m., a confirmed tornado touched down between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter. The worst hit areas in Putnam County are:
- Highway 70 west of Cookeville
- Charleton Square
- Plunk Whitson
- Echo Valley
- Prosperity Point
- N. Mcbroom Chapel
- Double Springs Utility District
The area south of Buffalo Valley and north of Peach Orchard appear to be okay. Power is out in the areas and authorities are going house to house on foot to check on everyone in the affected areas. Residents are asked to keep the roadways free while authorities render first aid, find missing people and work to clear roads.
As the storm moved through the western counties of Middle Tennessee into the Metro Nashville area, NWS spotter and viewer reports of a possible storm began coming in.
National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado over the northern part of Nashville, crossing the East Nashville area.
The eastbound storm cell moving approximately 45 miles per hour, and radar wind speeds indicated the potential for rotation was moving between Donelson and Hermitage, approaching the Davidson and Wilson county line at 12:50AM.
The storm continued across Hermitage and Old Hickory, moving toward Mt. Juliet at 12:57AM.
There appeared to be a defined tornado moving across north Nashville towards Hermitage earlier on a WSMV tower headed the east.
The Mt. Juliet police department Tweeted out a warning that the city had likely been hit by a tornado around 1AM.
Our community has been impacted by a tornado. Do not travel unless you have to!!! Stay off the roadways. Mt. Juliet Road is closed.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
Our community has been impacted significantly. There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can. Watch for downed power lines.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
The tornado continued eastward through 1:15AM, and passed south of downtown Lebanon, but continued to show a possible debris ball.
One Twitter users said she wouldn't have been woken if not for the Davidson County tornado sirens.
@WSMV Would not be able to see a tornado at night Siren woke me up #weather #Nashville #tornadowarning #tornado #weatheralert pic.twitter.com/RuXVnWLfY3— Hillary Jane (@HillaryJane35) March 3, 2020
The tornado warning continued to be extended for Wilson county through 1:30AM.
Reports of damage have been coming in from across the area to varying degrees, and as the storm moved to the east the reports of increased damage from the storm.
The Benton County Mayor notified the National Weather Service of damage and injuries in their community.
Another Twitter user caught a photo of what looks like a tornado over Nashville.
@LBannonWX @Scott_Couch @HenryRothenberg @WSMVLisaSpencer @WSMVLisaSpencer @Linds_NanceWSMV @WSMV @NC5_BreeSmith @NWS @NWSNashville shot of Tornado near downtown..Serious shot.. pic.twitter.com/0rNouKIcUP— Jay Conn (@_JayConn) March 3, 2020
News4 reporter Ryan Breslin headed to Germantown to investigate damage reports from that area near downtown Nashville, and found one apartment complex had been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Lots of people outside the IMT building in #Germantown. Residents say they were evacuated because of a gas leak. Strong smell of gas out here. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/oQGSjjntY4— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020
More devastating sights. This is Fourth Ave N in #Germantown. Windows completely blown out. Water dripping down the side of this building. Video to follow. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/2Jm8oeGxFT— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020
5th Ave N at Jefferson Street is also in rough shape. A lot of similar damage to what I’ve already seen. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dO0AVaudk6— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020
Reporter Cameron Taylor also spotted lots of damage in Germantown a few blocks from First Horizon Park.
A look at the damage in Germantown. A couple blocks from The Sounds stadium. @WSMV @WSMVweather pic.twitter.com/h8iaaPQZRN— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 3, 2020
Popular eateries were also damaged, including Burger Up and Clean Juice in East Nashville.
Nashville was directly hit by a powerful tornado tonight. Pictured: popular eateries Burger Up and The Juicery pic.twitter.com/pmNTbGzon1— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 3, 2020
Nashville EOC/OEM has opened an emergency shelter with running water at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The shelter is located at the Nashville Farmer's Market.
Public Notice: There is an emergency shelter with running water open at the Nashville Farmer’s Market (900 Rosa L Parks Blvd).— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020
For those impacted by the tornado, an emergency shelter has been established at the Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020
Another shelter is currently open at East Magnet High School located at 110 Gallatin Ave. Hadley Park Community Center will be open for voting today at 7 a.m. and will not be a shelter location.
Instead, the Centennial Sportsplex, located at 222 25th Ave. North, will serve as a shelter for that area. It will open at 7 a.m.
Public Notice UPDATE: Hadley Park Community Center will be open for voting today at 7am and will NOT be a shelter location. The Centennial Sportsplex (222 25th Ave N) will serve as a shelter for that area and will open at 7am.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 3, 2020
Mt. Juliet Police have also announced they have established a community shelter for those displaced by the storm at Victory Baptist Church, located at 1777 Tate Lane.
For those displaced, a community shelter has been established at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane. pic.twitter.com/H2RHhyan2k— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
Victory Baptist is equipped to assist all, from infants to children to adults to the elderly. There is food, bathroom facilities, entertainment, and sleeping accommodations. https://t.co/GobigYMf7E— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
Below is an estimated illustration of the tornado damage path through the city limits: pic.twitter.com/GUwbK8dc11— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
The Nashville Fire Department also said it is responding to reports of about 40 building collapses around Nashville. They advise people to avoid downed powerlines and storm debris.
Happening Now: we are responding to reports of approx. 40 structure collapses around Nashville. Please avoid downed powerline and storm debris.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 3, 2020
Officers and Fire Department personnel are on the scenes of multiple buildings with damage, primarily in the Central (downtown) & East Precincts. Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020
Nashville Electric Service reports just over 47,000 customers are without power.
NES crews are assessing damage after this morning’s tornado moved through the service area. At this hour, we can report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines, and multiple power poles and lines. More than 44,000 customers are without power.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 3, 2020
If you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. We're working as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore power. Safety is our highest priority. Crews will keep working until all power is restored, but we ask for your patience.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 3, 2020
Crews are out assessing the damage and are able to report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines as well as multiple power poles and lines.
NES crews would like to remind the public if you see a downed wire, stay away and call 911. Crews are working as quickly as possible to assess the damage and restore power. Crews will keep working until all power is restored, but safety is NES's top priority.
The tornado is also affecting Super Tuesday in the Mid-State:
Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported its sister airport John C. Tune Airport (JWN) sustained significant damage due to the storm. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but several hangers were destroyed and power lines are down.
1/ FYI: John C. Tune Airport (JWN), BNA’s sister airport in West Nashville, sustained significant damage due to severe weather earlier this morning. There were no reported injuries. Several hangars have been destroyed, and power lines are down. (Continued...)— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020
2/ In the interest of safety, the public is advised to avoid John C. Tune until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020
The public is asked to avoid JWN until further notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response.
Nashville International Airport reports no apparent damage following an inspection. BNA is fully operational at this time and all flights arrived safely. Morning flights will take off as scheduled.
UPDATE: We’ve completed our inspection of BNA following this morning’s severe weather. There is no apparent damage at BNA, and we are fully operational at this time. All flights arrived safely, and morning flights will depart as scheduled. Everyone be safe out there.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020
1/ BNA President & CEO @DougKreulen spoke to news media by phone moments ago about this morning’s severe weather. There was significant damage at John C. Tune Airport (JWN), but thankfully no known injuries. Personnel are on-site for damage assessment and response. pic.twitter.com/fI2DApfqYL— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020
2/ Regarding Nashville International Airport (BNA): 1️⃣ The airport is open and fully operational, but road conditions may make it difficult to get here. 2️⃣ Some flights may be delayed as flight crews try to drive to BNA. 3️⃣ Check flight status here: https://t.co/OVDMuiw0NJ— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) March 3, 2020
WeGo has also announced delays and cancellations to its routes due to the storm damage.
Metro Nashville Public schools has announced schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage.
District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report to work. Election polling sites at Metro Schools will be open unless otherwise noted.
Wilson County Schools will also be closed Tuesday, March 3 and for the rest of the week, including for Kids Club and all 12-month employees. All 12-month employees should report as scheduled on March 4, 5 and 6.
Mayor John Cooper tweeted a statement saying:
Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning.
