A tornado warning was issued for parts of Davidson, Wilson, and Sumner counties until 1AM. Metro Nashville Police have reported two people have died in East Nashville. Putnam County officials later said three people have died from the storm. 

As the storm moved through the western counties of Middle Tennessee into the Metro Nashville area, NWS spotter and viewer reports of a possible storm began coming in.

National Weather Service radar indicated a possible tornado over the northern part of Nashville, crossing the East Nashville area. 

The eastbound storm cell moving approximately 45 miles per hour, and radar wind speeds indicated the potential for rotation was moving between Donelson and Hermitage, approaching the Davidson and Wilson county line at 12:50AM.

The storm continued across Hermitage and Old Hickory, moving toward Mt. Juliet at 12:57AM.

There appeared to be a defined tornado moving across north Nashville towards Hermitage earlier on a WSMV tower headed the east.

The Mt. Juliet police department Tweeted out a warning that the city had likely been hit by a tornado around 1AM.

The tornado continued eastward through 1:15AM, and passed south of downtown Lebanon, but continued to show a possible debris ball.

One Twitter users said she wouldn't have been woken if not for the Davidson County tornado sirens.

The tornado warning continued to be extended for Wilson county through 1:30AM.

Reports of damage have been coming in from across the area to varying degrees, and as the storm moved to the east the reports of increased damage from the storm.

The NWS Alerts as of 1:30AM:

Tornado Warning for of Wilson County was in effect until 1:30 AM.

Tornado Warning for Jackson, Smith & Wilson is in effect until 1:45 AM this morning.

A Tornado Watch for the Tennessee counties of Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, White, Williamson & Wilson is in effect until 3:00 AM this morning.

The Benton County Mayor notified the National Weather Service of damage and injuries in their community.

Another Twitter user caught a photo of what looks like a tornado over Nashville.

News4 reporter Ryan Breslin headed to Germantown to investigate damage reports from that area near downtown Nashville, and found one apartment complex had been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Reporter Cameron Taylor also spotted lots of damage in Germantown a few blocks from First Horizon Park. 

Popular eateries were also damaged, including Burger Up and Clean Juice in East Nashville. 

Nashville EOC/OEM has opened an emergency shelter with running water at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. The shelter is located at the Nashville Farmer's Market. 

Mt. Juliet Police have also announced they have established a community shelter for those displaced by the storm at Victory Baptist Church, located at 1777 Tate Lane. 

The Nashville Fire Department also said it is responding to reports of about 40 building collapses around Nashville. They advise people to avoid downed powerlines and storm debris. 

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported its sister airport John C. Tune Airport (JWN) sustained significant damage due to the storm. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but several hangers were destroyed and power lines are down. 

The public is asked to avoid JWN until furhter notice. The Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the response. 

Nashville International Airport reports no apparent damage following an inspection. BNA is fully operational at this time and all flights arrived safely. Morning flights will take off as scheduled. 

Metro Nashville Public schools has announced schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 due to the tornado damage. District offices will remain open and 12 month employees should report to work. Election polling sites at Metro Schools will be open unless otherwise noted. 

