Putting on-street metered parking in Nashville in private hands, is working it's way through metro council. But a prominent Nashville businessman, believes the proposal is wrong for the city.
Steve Smith, has a lot at stake, he not only owns Tootsies, but Rippys, Honkey Tonk Central, and he is part owner of Kid Rocks Bar.
Smith is concerned an outside company, would not have Nashville's interest at heart, while Smith is not looking to get into the parking business, he believes, local is better,
"I think, if you bid this out, and and your gonna give the farm away, give it away to some local people, and get local business people together. I heard the bid is thirty-five million over 30 years, sounds like a good deal to me," said Smith.
Another concern, Smith believes, whoever takes over the parking meters, will hold downtown businesses and and patrons hostage.
"They are gonna charge you fifty dollars for parking tickets, they will sue you for parking tickets if you don't pay, they could up it, and do what they want to do," said Smith.
Metro Nashville want to farm out all of their parking meters to an outside firm over a thirty year period.
