He’s recognized as one of the top callers and analysts to one of the city’s most popular sports radio shows.
But no one knew what challenge he overcomes on a daily basis to keep up with his favorite team.
News4 has the inspiring story that you’ll be talking about during Saturday’s matchup with the Ravens, coming up on News4 at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.