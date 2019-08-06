East Nashville's Tomato Art Festival gets bigger and juicier every year.
It doesn't matter if you think it's a fruit or a vegetable you're invited.
It starts this weekend, but the Tomato is already starting to show up in creative ways.
Terry Bulger shows us.
" The lady who made this Giant Tomato graduated from Northwestern University with a Master's Degree, boy are her parents proud."
" We're gonna celebrate all things tomato..."-ha ha ha..."
Beth Reitmeyer can't stop Giggling
" Oh we've got some giant tomatoes for Tomato Art Festival"
Today in Madison she plopped them at Peeler Park and posed for pictures.
" Yah I'm composing the shot gonna shoot something for social media."
Everything works at Tomato fest, 16 years now of celebrating that confused red fruit or vegetable, in a confusing creative way. 60-thousand were here last year.
Costumes, Parades, Music, with no Relish allowed.
" This is about a week's worth of work..."
Feel free to touch or sit.
" Plop on them, the kids that are this tall will want to face plant on them and go back up, so ( giggle ) that's what I predict.
Still giggling about her Northwestern Masters Degree.
" Which is really like a swanky, smart school, and i'm sure all the alums would like to know that one of their own is making giant stuffed tomatoes....
And Please this week Hold the Mustard
Terry Bulger News 4
