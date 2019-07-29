Yield: 8 Ounces
Shelf Life: 2 Days
1 Cup Whole Milk Ricotta
1 Tbsp Olive Oil Extra Virgin
Lemon Zest 1 Lemon
Lemon Juice 1 Lemon
1/2 TSP Kosher Salt
1/4 Cup Honey
Pita or Fresh Baked Pizza Dough to Serve
Method of Preparation
1. Combine the ricotta, olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt, in a food processor with metal blade.
2. Blend for 2 minutes or until silky smooth in the food processo. Stop a couple of times to scrape down the sides to make sure all of the Ricotta is whipped.
3. If not using right away, store in the refrigerator.
Top Plate:
1. Place whipped ricotta in bowl, and pour honey on top of ricotta.
2. Serve with freshly baked pizza dough or warmed pita bread (Hey, we aren’t judging! Just make it already!)
3. Strike up a conversation with your family!
4. Enjoy!
