3.5 ounces penne pasta, cooked
1 ounce canola oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
6 ounces vodka sauce (recipe below)
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
5-6 red pepper flakes
1/3 cup mozzarella
1/4 cup Parmesan
1 teaspoon butter
½ ounce pasta water
1 Tablespoon whipped ricotta cheese
Fresh basil or parsley or Parmesan to garnish
Bring salted water to a boil. Cook penne 7-8 minutes until al dente. Reserve 1/2 ounce pasta water for later. In a large sauté pan heat canola oil until it moves freely in pan about 1 minute, then add minced garlic. Sauté until it becomes fragrant and translucent. Add 6 ounces of vodka sauce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, salt, pepper and pepper flakes. Stir until blended well. Add reserved pasta water to sauce along with butter pad. Stir until completely incorporated. Add penne pasta and toss. Plate and finish with dollop of whipped ricotta, grated Parmesan and chopped parsley.
Vodka Sauce
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium sweet onion, minced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
28 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes SAN Marzano
1/3 cup vodka
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 cup fresh basil
1/2 – 3/4 cup heavy cream
2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat; add onions and garlic and cook until soft, about 3-4 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and vodka and continue cooking the mixture for 5-7 minutes until slightly reduced, stirring occasionally. Then stir in the tomato paste, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper to taste. Reduce heat to low and simmer partially covered for 20 minutes until reduced by half, stirring occasionally. Transfer tomato mixture to a food processor or blender, add basil, and purée until smooth. Return sauce to the pan and stir in heavy cream. You want creamy and slightly sweet consistency. Start with 1/2 cup of heavy cream, taste, and add more if needed. Cook until warmed through, about 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
