HANDS-ON 35 MINUTES
TOTAL 1 HOUR, 15 MINUTES, INCLUDING DRIZZLE
SERVES 8
Drizzle is a relative term. When I make this recipe, I do a dainty drizzle and then just slather the heck out of it. This drizzle needs to be a slather.
3 pounds chicken wings
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cider Vinegar-Brown Butter-Honey Drizzle (recipe follows)
1 Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F) on 1 side, or push hot coals to 1 side of a charcoal grill. Dry each wing well with paper towels. Toss together the wings and oil in a large bowl. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper, and toss to coat.
2 Place the wings on oiled grates over the unlit side of the grill. Grill, covered with the grill lid, 15 minutes on each side. Transfer the chicken to the lit side of grill, and grill, uncovered, 10 to 12 minutes or until the skin is crispy and lightly charred, turning every 2 to 3 minutes. Toss the wings immediately with 3⁄4 cup of the Cider Vinegar-Brown Butter-Honey Drizzle.
3 Let stand, tossing occasionally, 5 minutes before serving. Arrange the wings on a platter with a bowl of the remaining 3/4 cup Cider Vinegar-Brown Butter-Honey Drizzle (and lots of napkins!) to serve.
Cider Vinegar-Brown Butter Drizzle
Makes 1 1⁄2 cups
1⁄2 cup (4 ounces) salted butter
1 cup honey
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 Heat the butter in a saucepan over medium-high 5 minutes or until browned and fragrant. Transfer to a small bowl, and cool 5 minutes.
2 Heat the honey and vinegar in a saucepan over medium, stirring often, 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Whisk in the browned
