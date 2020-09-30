Ingredients
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup avocado oil (substitute with grapeseed or olive oil)
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Freshly-cracked salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. Alternatively, add all ingredients to a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.
Let refrigerated dressing sit out at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving, shaking or mixing to recombine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.