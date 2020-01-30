6oz. white cheddar (shredded)
6oz. buttermilk cheddar (shredded)
½ c. mayonnaise
12oz. roasted red pepper (pureed in food processor)
½ tsp. Sriracha
4oz. soft American cheese (like Velveeta)
S+P to taste
Combine all ingredients thoroughly.
To serve:
Heat up a 6 oz. portion of the pimento cheese in a small skillet until warm and melted, pour into cast iron bowl. Take an 8 oz. portion of skin-on frozen pickle chips and fry until crispy and slightly browned. Drain thoroughly, serve warm on a soup bowl with cheese.
