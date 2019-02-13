1 qt-White Beans
1/2-onion
2-garlic cloves (whole) 1/2-orange (both zest, one sliced) 2-star anise
1-bay leaf 1-cardomon pod S&p
Water to cover
-cut the tip off of each onion, leaving the root. Place in lightly oiled pan on medium heat to brulee until caramelized.
-put everything in pot and bring to a boil
-let boil 3 minutes and lower to a simmer
-let simmer uncovered until tender.
-be sure to keep a close watch on the simmer, a rolling boil will cause the beans to break apart.
-check often!
-after cooked, strain, pick out anise, cardamom, orange peel, and onions.
-place evenly on sheet tray and chill.
