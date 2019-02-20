Walden's Berry White Margarita Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save RECIPE1.5 strawberry/ basil tequila infusion 0.5 Dry curaçao0.75 House Lime Cordial 0.25 coconut cream Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Cordial Curacao Food Enology Lime Coconut Cream Recipe Margarita Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles911 callers describe incident involving country star Miranda Lambert at Nashville restaurantThree 14-year-olds, one 12-year-old charged with rape of 19-year-old womanCountry star Miranda Lambert marries Brendan McloughlinAurora shooting victim's wife says he texted: 'I love you, I've been shot at work'5 victims identified in Illinois manufacturing plant shooting; police say suspect was not supposed to have gunsPolice sources: New evidence suggests Jussie Smollett orchestrated attackTSSAA pushing to end high school violenceNashville man announces intention to run for mayorShelter: Dog tied to pole, set on fire at Virginia park has diedFather arrested after sending sexual photos of 3-year-old twin daughters, police say Videos
