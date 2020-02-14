In the bowl of a food processor, add 2 cups of freshly cooked black beans, or 1 15-oz. canned black beans drained and rinsed (1½ cups)
¼ cup unsweetened pure cocoa powder
3 to 4 tablespoons pure maple syrup or 18 drops of organic stevia or 1 tsp of powdered stevia.
3 tablespoons tahini
1½ teaspoon vanilla extract, a small pinch of se salt
4 tablespoons water and process until smooth (you may need a little more water if using stevia).
Serve in a bowl and drizzle with maple syrup and top with cocoa powder and flaky sea salt.
*some people with nut allergies can also be sensitive or allergic to tahini/sesame - if so skip this ingredient and the recipe is still delish!
