1 Croissant
Cherry Jam
2 cups pitted cherries
1/2 cup sugar
1 Tablespoon + 1 Teaspoon Lime Juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
Cook all ingredients slowly on stove top for about 1 hour. Pulse in blender. Refrigerate overnight
Peanut Butter Cream
2 - sticks butter
1 cup + 2 Tbls - Sugar
5 - eggs
3/4 pounds peanuts ground finely
3/4 cup flour
1 tsp salt
2/3 cup peanut butter
Cream butter + sugar- add eggs, add peanuts, add flour & salt, add peanut butter.
Cut croissant in half. Spread cherry jam, spread peanut butter cream. Top croissant and pipe peanut butter cream on top and finish with whole peanuts.
Bake at 325 for 8 minutes.
