1 Cup Egg Whites
2 1/2 Cups Granulated Sugar
2 tsp. Cornstarch
2 tsp. Lemon Juice
1 tsp. Vanilla
In a Stand Mixer with the whisk attachment or a large bowl with an electric hand beater, Start whisking the Egg Whites on high until they are light and fluffy.
Start adding the sugar, a little bit at a time, until all is added (2 minutes)
Keep whisking on high for 4-5 minutes, until firm and glossy.
Add the Cornstarch, lemon juice and vanilla, whisk to combine, 2 minutes.
Pipe or spoon mounds onto a parchment lined sheetpan.
Bake low and slow 225 degrees, for 1 hour, or until completely dry and firm.
Fill with Sweetened whipped cream, and top with fresh fruit.
