2 lbs. Tomatoes (peeled, seeded and roughly chopped) 2 oz. shallots minced
1 oz. onion minced
1.5 oz. red wine vinegar
2T. sugar
1t. kosher salt
2 turns fresh ground black pepper
bouquet garni (2 bay leaves, 1/4 bunch parsley, 10 whole peppercorns, 1⁄2 bunch coriander stems, 1 t. whole coriander seeds and 1⁄2 bunch thyme)
1) Combine all ingredients in a stainless-steel pan and bring to a simmer.
2) Cover with parchment and put in a 325 oven until very little liquid remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.