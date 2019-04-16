RECIPE INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Tilapia filet
- Seasoning oil, as needed
- A sprinkle of O’Charley’s proprietary 12-Pepper Seasoning
- Prepared rice pilaf
- Prepared Pico de Gallo
- ⅛ tsp Cilantro
- ¼ lemon wedge
STEPS:
- Season the tilapia liberally.
- Cook the tilapia in a pan on the stovetop for 4-6 minutes until done.
- Place the tilapia on top of the rice pilaf and add Pico de Gallo on top of the fish.
- Finish the dish with a sprinkle of the cilantro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.