Gertie’s Bar
The Retired Queen
1 oz Fresh Orange Juice
0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Gertie's Ginger Syrup
0.25 oz Gertie's Clove Syrup
1 Dash Fee Brother's Peach Bitters
Pinch of Black Salt
Splash Club Soda
Orange Zest Pierced with Cloves
Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, add orange juice, lemon juice, ginger syrup, clove syrup, bitters and salt. Shake. Pour into collins glass, finish with splash of club soda, zest orange peel over the top, serve up with pre-prepped garnish.
