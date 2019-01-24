Gertie’s Bar

The Retired Queen

1 oz Fresh Orange Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Gertie's Ginger Syrup

0.25 oz Gertie's Clove Syrup

1 Dash Fee Brother's Peach Bitters

Pinch of Black Salt

Splash Club Soda

Orange Zest Pierced with Cloves

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker, add orange juice, lemon juice, ginger syrup, clove syrup, bitters and salt. Shake. Pour into collins glass, finish with splash of club soda, zest orange peel over the top, serve up with pre-prepped garnish.

