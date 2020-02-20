INGREDIENTS
2 oz Perfectly Cordial Tropical Sour
2.5 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5oz Orange Liqueur or Triple Sec
To serve:
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled half way with ice. Shake well and strain into glass filled with ice.
Glass: Margarita glass or Rock’s glass
Garnish: Lime slice or wedge
