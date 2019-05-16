Quantity: 1 beverage
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Aperol
2 oz. Prosecco
1 oz. Ginger Beer
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
1 strawberry
Instructions:
-Muddle 1/2 the strawberry with simple syrup
-Add Aperol, shake with ice and pour into wine glass
-Top with 2oz prosecco and 1oz ginger beer
-Finish filling wine glass with ice
-Garnish with strawberry slice and thyme sprig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.