Servings: 4
1 tablespoon table salt
1 whole fryer chicken (3 pounds or less, cut into 8 pieces)
2 cups The Loveless Cafe Fried Chicken Breading
Vegetable Oil for frying (soy, canola, or peanut)
Directions
1. Cut chicken into eight pieces.
2. Rinse pieces in cold water and let them soak in fresh salted water using,1 tablespoon of salt for at least 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
3. In a medium size bowl pour about 2 cups of Loveless Cafe Chicken Breading.
4. Heat 1 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat (375* in an electric skillet).
5. Dredge chicken through the breading, coating well on all surfaces.
6. Pat off excess breading and place chicken in hot oil, making sure pieces are not touching each other.
7. When the chicken is browned (approximately 5 minutes), turn pieces over and reduce heat to medium(300*).
8. Cover with lid and cook for about 20 minutes.
9. Remove lid, bring heat back to medium high and turn chicken, cooking an additional 5-7 minutes.
10. Let chicken drain on a paper towel then toss into the hot sauce mixture.
The Loveless Cafe Hot Chicken Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup cayenne pepper
1/4 cup granulated garlic
1 tablespoons + 1 teaspoons paprika
2 tablespoons +1 teaspoon table salt
2/3 cup Loveless Cafe plain ol hot sauce
4 cups unsalted butter (2 pounds, melted)
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt (sprinkled on top as a garnish)
DIRECTIONS
1. Place all dry spices in a large mixing bowl, and stir.
2. Add melted butter, mixing well.
3. Add hot sauce mixing well again.
4. Toss your hot fried chicken into the sauce.
5. Serve on a piece of Texas toast, topped with a few dill pickle slices, and sprinkle with Kosher salt.
