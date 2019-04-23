Ingredients
2 oz Roku Gin
.5 Green Tea syrup*
.25 Maggies Farm Falernum
75. lemon juice
grapefruit bitters
Shake, double strain into a coupe
Garnish with dehydrated lemon
Green Tea Syrup:
Steep 10 green tea bags per two quarts of
water. Let sit overnight. Remove bags & make simple syrup using 1:1 sugar and tea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.