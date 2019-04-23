Ingredients

2 oz Roku Gin      

.5 Green Tea syrup*           

.25 Maggies Farm Falernum             

75. lemon juice    

grapefruit bitters                 

Shake, double strain into a coupe    

Garnish with dehydrated lemon       

Green Tea Syrup:

Steep 10 green tea bags per two quarts of    

water. Let sit overnight. Remove bags & make simple syrup using 1:1 sugar and tea.

