Sweet cream sauce:
8oz of mirin rice wine
1 quart of heavy cream
Granulated garlic
Kosher salt
In a stock.pot over medium heat add in mirin and reduce volume by 1/3. Tip. Keep a close eye on this process as it will evaporate rapidly.
Add in heavy cream and reduce the temperature to a simmer.
Whisk in granulated garlic and salt to taste.
Allow sauce to simmer until a light caramel color starts to develop.
Tip: Watch your cream sauce closely. If it gets too hot it will triple in volume and boil over rapidly.
Sea Bass
Heat a sauté pan over medium high heat with 2oz of olive oil until lightly smoking.
Season fish with salt and pepper and gently place into hot oil.
Sear fish until golden brown then flip. Finish fish in 400 degree oven for 6 minutes.
Plate your fish over your sweet cream sauce with fresh spinach and garnish with caper berries and salmon roe.
