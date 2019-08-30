1 qt  cream

1/2gallons of milk

1 pc, of herb borsin cheese

1# white shredded aged white cheddar

2c  parmesan cheese, grated fine

pinch cayenne

pinch white pepper

¾  cups flour

1/2 cups oil

1tsp granulated garlic

1tsp granulated onion

1TBSP salt

Heat dairy until it begins to simmer and reserve. Add flour and oil into the pot to make a roux add all the spices and mix well. When everything is incorporated add in the hot dairy and mix well. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thickened. Then with the burr mixer running add in cheeses and mix well. Season with salt and reserve.

