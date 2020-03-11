1 package of rice noodles
1 cup sugar
1 cup rice vinegar
1/2 cup fish sauce
3 Tablespoons of tamarind sauce
1 table spoon paprika
2 eggs
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup peanuts
1 lime wedge for garnish
1 cup fresh chopped chives
- Soak rice noodle in a big bowl of room temperature water for 30 minutes.
- Put oil in pan; add chicken and cook for 5 mins. Add eggs and cook thoroughly.
- Add fish sauce, tamarind sauce, sugar, paprika and vinegar. Stir the sauce until it bubbles up, then add noodles. Cook until noodles are fully cooked.
- Place onto plate and garnish with peanuts, chives and lime.
