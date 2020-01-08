1 pound ground chicken
2 Tablespoons fish sauce
1 Tablespoon lime juice
1/2 Tablespoon kefir leaves
1/2 Tablespoon lemongrass
1 Tablespoon rice powder (optional)
½ red onion, sliced
Optional garnishes: green onions, cilantro, and mint leaves
- Heat 2 Tablespoons of oil in a nonstick skillet; once skillet is hot, add ground chicken and cook for about 7 minutes.
- After chicken is cooked, strain and then place in mixing bowl. Add fish sauce, lime juice, rice powder, kefir leaves, lemongrass and red onion slices. Season to taste.
- Serve chicken mixture on top of fresh lettuce wraps and garnish with green onions, cilantro and mint leaves as desired. Enjoy!
