Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack time – any time is a good time to enjoy this flavourful and hearty baked egg dish loaded with veggies, Cheddar cheese and sausage. And it’s even garnished like a gourmet taco!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes (+ 5 minutes cooling time)
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 tbsp (15 mL) canola oil
12 oz Kentucky Artisan Crafted Series Hickory Sausages, cut into chunks
1/2 each red and green peppers, chopped
1/2 small onion, chopped
2 tsp (10 mL) dried Tex-Mex seasoning blend
8 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup (125 mL) milk
1/4 cup (60 mL) finely chopped green onion
1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper
1 cup (250 mL) shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup (60 mL) sour cream
1 ripe avocado, sliced
1/4 cup (60 mL) cilantro leaves
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325ºF (160ºC). Heat oil in large, nonstick, ovenproof skillet set over medium heat; cook sausages for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned around edges. Add red and green peppers, onion and seasoning; cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until softened.
Whisk together eggs, milk, green onion, salt and pepper; pour into skillet, stirring to distribute vegetables and sausages evenly. Cook for about 5 minutes or until set on the bottom; sprinkle with cheese.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until set in centre. Let cool for 5 minutes. Drizzle with sour cream. Garnish with avocado and cilantro. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Tip: Serve with tortilla chips, hot sauce and pico de gallo for a meal with all the Tex-Mex trimmings.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1/4 of frittata
Calories 630
Fat 52g
Saturated Fat 18g
Cholesterol 460mg
Sodium 1490mg
Carbohydrate 11g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 4g
Protein 31g
