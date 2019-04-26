1.5oz Correlejo Tequila
.75oz Lime
.75oz Mango sryup
.25oz Campari
.5oz Curacao
2 dash Chili tincture
** I will send directions this afternoon for the website!
1.5oz Correlejo Tequila
.75oz Lime
.75oz Mango sryup
.25oz Campari
.5oz Curacao
2 dash Chili tincture
** I will send directions this afternoon for the website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.