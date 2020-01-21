Pasta:
2 eggs
5 cups of Flour
4 tablespoons of salt
1/2 gal boiling water
Filling:
4 oz. Wild Mushrooms (chopped)
1 cup of raw spinach
1 clove garlic
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup shredded parmesan
1/2 cup ricotta
Sauce:
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
1/2 cup basil leaves
1/3 cup parmesan
2 cloves garlic
3 teaspoons of salt
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
half lemon squeezed
1/3 cup olive oil
We will hand roll out the pasta, combine all sauce ingredients in one dish, all filling ingredients in another dish. We will then stuff the ravioli with the filling, cut, boil, and toss in pesto over medium heat. Lastly, we will top it with toasted walnuts and serve.
