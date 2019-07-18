For dumplings:
1 lb ground pork (optional)
1 lb minced mushrooms
3-4 cups shredded napa cabbage or coleslaw mix
2 teaspoons grated ginger
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
6 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons diced scallions
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 package dumpling wrappers
For dipping sauce:
4 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
½ teaspoon sesame oil
1 teaspoon diced scallions
Preparation:
1) In a large stock pot, bring at least 4 inches of water to a low boil. Place a cooling rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet.
2) Mix all of the dumpling ingredients together in a large bowl. (If using a harder cabbage, wilt the cabbage first in the microwave for 3 minutes).
3) Add some water to a small bowl to use for dipping your fingers. Take a dumpling wrapper and, using your finger, lightly wet the edges of the wrapper. Place a heaping tablespoon of the dumpling mixture in the center of the wrapper. Fold the wrapper so the edges meet. Crimp the edges so the dumpling is completely sealed. Continue assembling dumplings until all of the wrappers are used.
4) Working in batches, lower the prepared dumplings into the boiling water and cook for 5 minutes per batch. Remove with a slotted spoon or small sieve and set to dry on the cooling rack.
5) As dumplings cool, combine all the sauce ingredients and place in small dishes for your guests.
6) As soon as dumplings are cool enough, chow down!
