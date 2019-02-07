Pork Filling
Ingredients:
1# ground pork
1 tbsp minced ginger
1 tsp minced garlic
2 eggs, scrambled
1 tbsp chopped green onion
1 tsp soy sauce
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp chicken granular
Method:
Mix all ingredients
well by hand or in kitchen aid with paddle attachment until tacky and well
incorporated. Fill dumplings and boil them in a medium
-
sized pot for four minutes.
Chili Oil
Ingredients:
8 tbsp chili oil
4 tbsp sweet soy
1.5 tbsp black vinegar
2 tsp grated
garlic
2 green onion, chopped
chopped cilantro to taste
toasted Sichuan peppercorns to taste
Method:
Mix all ingredients and let sit for an hour before serving for dipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.