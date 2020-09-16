CHICKEN WINGS
INGREDIENTS
• 5 POUNDS OF JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (WING TIP ATTACHED)
• 6 CUPS PLUS OF POTATO STARCH
• CANOLA OIL FOR FRYING
INSTRUCTIONS
• DREDGE WINGS IN POTATO STARCH, MAKE SURE TO GET THE STARCH IN ALL THE PARTS OF THE CHICKEN.
• PLACE IN 350 DEGREE FRYER FOR 6 MINUTES
• SET ASIDE, WHEN READY TO EAT PLACE THE WINGS BACK INTO THE FRYER AND COOK FOR AN
ADDITIONAL 6 MINUTES
SEOUL SAUCE
2 TABLESPOON, CANOLA OIL
• ¼ CUP, CHOPPED GARLIC
• ½ CUP, DRIED CHINESE CHILI PEPPER OR CHILI DE ARBOL
• ½ POUND, DARK BROWN SUGAR
• 4 CUPS, MIRIN
• 2 CUPS, SOY SAUCE
• 1 CUP, DISTILLED WHITE VINEGAR
• 1 CUP, YELLOW MUSTARD
