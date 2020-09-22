Ingredients
1.5 oz blanco tequila
.5 oz cointreau
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz lime juice
.75 oz simple syrup
.75 oz blood orange
Instructions
Add the tequila to a cocktail shaker, followed by the simple syrup, lemon juice, lime juice, blood orange juice, and then the Cointreau.
Add ice to the cocktail shaker and shake a few times.
Pour into a glass with a salted rim.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.