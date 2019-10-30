- Skin- On Pork Belly – 3 pounds
- Water – 1 gallon
- Black Peppercorns – 2 tablespoons
- Salt – 4 tablespoons
- Lemongrass – 4 stalks
- Star Anise – 6 pieces
- Take pork belly and score the bottom side in a checkered pattern
- In stock pot, combine all of the ingredients and simmer on medium for 2 ½ hours
- Remove pork belly from the mixture and place it on a cooling rack
- Place the pork belly in the refrigerator overnight to cool and dry the skin out
- The next day, cut the pork belly into 2 inch slices
- Make sure the skinless side is scored
- Fry the slices of pork belly in a 350 degree fryer until skin becomes very crispy (approximately 8 minutes)
- Serve with garlic vinegar
Garlic Vinegar
- 1 cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon jalapeno pepper, minced
- 2 tablespoon sugar
- 3 tablespoon fish sauce
- Mix well
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.