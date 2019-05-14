Sunda's Lake Days Cocktail Posted May 14, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save 1.5 blanco tequila1 oz blood orange liqueur 1 oz watermelon juice1 oz lemon juice .5 simple syrupChili salt rim Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Tequila Juice Food Enology Orange Liqueur Syrup Lemon Juice Rim Watermelon Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice: Video shows Nashville man raping 5-year-old stepsonLipscomb professor arrested on child abuse chargesMother arrested after 'hundreds of bugs' crawl out of her child's backpack at schoolFormer U.S. Air Force analyst arrested in Nashville, charged with giving classified info to reporterPolice: Man accused of torturing little girl with shock collar, fire, BB gun kills himselfMan with terminal cancer has a week to live, needs help finding homes for his 11 rescue dogsRandy Travis honored at Keith Whitley awardsMeet Middle Tennessee's 6-legged bullEx-pastor who repeatedly raped adopted daughter sentenced to 12 years in prisonSheriff: Man attacks 2 people with machete on Appalachian Trail; 1 dead Videos
