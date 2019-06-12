5 pounds pork belly

2 cups coconut vinegar/ distilled white is okay if you can’t find coconut

2cups     soy sauce

1/2cup   dark brown sugar

½ cup    rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup  chopped garlic

2 Tbl      cracked black pepper

8 pcs      bay leaf

4cup       chicken stock

2tbl        canola oil

  • In a pot add canola oil
  • Sear pork belly on both sides
  • Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 ½ -2 hours until pork is tender

Adobo Pork Belly Skewers

  • Take pork belly and cut into chunks
  • Skewer 2 pcs per skewer with a scallion in between
  • Place on a seasoned grill, grill to warm and char (we will use a French grill on a cooktop to mimic a grill)
  • Brush with braising liquid.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.