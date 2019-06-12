5 pounds pork belly
2 cups coconut vinegar/ distilled white is okay if you can’t find coconut
2cups soy sauce
1/2cup dark brown sugar
½ cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup chopped garlic
2 Tbl cracked black pepper
8 pcs bay leaf
4cup chicken stock
2tbl canola oil
- In a pot add canola oil
- Sear pork belly on both sides
- Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 1 ½ -2 hours until pork is tender
Adobo Pork Belly Skewers
- Take pork belly and cut into chunks
- Skewer 2 pcs per skewer with a scallion in between
- Place on a seasoned grill, grill to warm and char (we will use a French grill on a cooktop to mimic a grill)
- Brush with braising liquid.
