Place

Last Day to place Order

Item

Price

Notes

Pick Up Time

Tinwings

Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m.

Autumn Green Salad

Full salad, $18 and serves 4 to 6

Maple Roasted Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese – Toasted Almonds & Sherry Vinaigrette on the side., Last day to order: Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m.

Tues Around Noon

Peg Leg Porker

Tuesday November 26

Deviled Eggs

 

Last day to order: Tuesday November 26

Weds AM ask for Diane

Arnold's Country Kitchen

The deadline for orders is 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 21

Squash Casserole

Large is $40.80, Medium $25

The sides come in two different sizes- Medium size serves 10 people and we charge $25; Large size serves 17 and is $40.80

Tues Anytime

Dessert Design

Quick Pick Up with 2 Business days notice

Carmel Cake

8" - $63, 10" $79

old fashioned pound cake, iced and filled with creamy Caramel made the way your grandmother did, by slowly browning the sugar. Last day to order: Friday, November 15

Tues Anytime

Corner Market Catering

TODAY until 4 p.m.

Roasted Autumn Vegtables

$16 per Pound

Last day to order: Wednesday November 20

Tues

etc.

Friday, November 22.

Choclate Pretzel Tarts

$35

This holiday season, we’re offering Megan’s Chocolate Pretzel Tart to purchase for your all of your Thanksgiving celebrations. Composed with layers of pretzel shortbread, crunch, and dark chocolate ganache, this decadent treat is the perfect ending to the big feast. Each tart is 9.5″ and serves 10-12 people for $35. Optional 1/2 pints of caramel are available for $5. Last day to order: Friday, November 22.

Tues Anytime

Happy Belly

Thursday, November 21.

Shredded Brussel Sprout Hash

$30

Brussels sprouts, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, poppy seeds, Aleppo chili flakes, Himalayan pink salt. Paleo + Vegan + Gluten-free. Last day to order: Thursday, November 21.

Tues, Text OMW. Megan Haley 618 Skyview Drive (201.787.8355)

Juniper Green

TODAY (Nov. 20) at 10pm. A la carte options will be available for pickup after that date in Hunters Station.

Potato Parsnip Marsh

Preset dinner $250, asking the range for the a la carte at Citizen's

Our presale for Thanksgiving closes on November 20th at 10pm. However, we'll have a select number of sides available a la carte at Citizen Market (in the Hunter's Station building) available for pickup on a first come/first serve basis. Feel free to suggest that Megan mention both if there's time in the segment.

Tues 2 p.m.

Martins Bar-B-Que

Monday, November 25.

Mac and Cheese

$18.99 Half Gallon, $37.99 Gallon

Last day to order: Monday, November 25.

Tuesday

The Party Line

TODAY until 4 p.m.

Cornbread w/ Burnt Honey Butter

$25

rustic, classic cornbread w/ crispy crust | burnt honey butter adds a toasty depth that compliments the cornmeal. The Party Line is the latest catering endeavor from Julia Sullivan - head chef and owner of Henrietta Red. We are a woman-run, full-service catering company - able to deliver fresh and inspired food to any event. Hop in line Nashville, and let us throw you a proper party!

Tues after WTW

