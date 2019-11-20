Place
Last Day to place Order
Item
Price
Notes
Pick Up Time
Tinwings
Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m.
Autumn Green Salad
Full salad, $18 and serves 4 to 6
Maple Roasted Carrots, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese – Toasted Almonds & Sherry Vinaigrette on the side., Last day to order: Thursday, November 21 at 6 p.m.
Tues Around Noon
Peg Leg Porker
Tuesday November 26
Deviled Eggs
Last day to order: Tuesday November 26
Weds AM ask for Diane
Arnold's Country Kitchen
The deadline for orders is 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 21
Squash Casserole
Large is $40.80, Medium $25
The sides come in two different sizes- Medium size serves 10 people and we charge $25; Large size serves 17 and is $40.80
Tues Anytime
Dessert Design
Quick Pick Up with 2 Business days notice
Carmel Cake
8" - $63, 10" $79
old fashioned pound cake, iced and filled with creamy Caramel made the way your grandmother did, by slowly browning the sugar. Last day to order: Friday, November 15
Tues Anytime
Corner Market Catering
TODAY until 4 p.m.
Roasted Autumn Vegtables
$16 per Pound
Last day to order: Wednesday November 20
Tues
etc.
Friday, November 22.
Choclate Pretzel Tarts
$35
This holiday season, we’re offering Megan’s Chocolate Pretzel Tart to purchase for your all of your Thanksgiving celebrations. Composed with layers of pretzel shortbread, crunch, and dark chocolate ganache, this decadent treat is the perfect ending to the big feast. Each tart is 9.5″ and serves 10-12 people for $35. Optional 1/2 pints of caramel are available for $5. Last day to order: Friday, November 22.
Tues Anytime
Happy Belly
Thursday, November 21.
Shredded Brussel Sprout Hash
$30
Brussels sprouts, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, poppy seeds, Aleppo chili flakes, Himalayan pink salt. Paleo + Vegan + Gluten-free. Last day to order: Thursday, November 21.
Tues, Text OMW. Megan Haley 618 Skyview Drive (201.787.8355)
Juniper Green
TODAY (Nov. 20) at 10pm. A la carte options will be available for pickup after that date in Hunters Station.
Potato Parsnip Marsh
Preset dinner $250, asking the range for the a la carte at Citizen's
Our presale for Thanksgiving closes on November 20th at 10pm. However, we'll have a select number of sides available a la carte at Citizen Market (in the Hunter's Station building) available for pickup on a first come/first serve basis. Feel free to suggest that Megan mention both if there's time in the segment.
Tues 2 p.m.
Martins Bar-B-Que
Monday, November 25.
Mac and Cheese
$18.99 Half Gallon, $37.99 Gallon
Last day to order: Monday, November 25.
Tuesday
The Party Line
TODAY until 4 p.m.
Cornbread w/ Burnt Honey Butter
$25
rustic, classic cornbread w/ crispy crust | burnt honey butter adds a toasty depth that compliments the cornmeal. The Party Line is the latest catering endeavor from Julia Sullivan - head chef and owner of Henrietta Red. We are a woman-run, full-service catering company - able to deliver fresh and inspired food to any event. Hop in line Nashville, and let us throw you a proper party!
Tues after WTW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.