Ingredients
32 oz Velveeta, diced
1 C Irish stout beer
1 C sour cream
1 TBL hot sauce
2 TBL smoked paprika
2 tsp onion powder
2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp salt
2 tsp black pepper
Method
Combine the cheese, sour cream, and beer and stir until melted and slightly
reduced, about 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine, let simmer on low to let the flavors come together, about another 10 minutes, serve warm.
(Yields 1 quart)
