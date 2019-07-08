Ingredient List
- 4 ancho chilies
- Safflower oil
- 1 small white onion, minced (about 1 cup)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 chipotles in adobo
- 4 cups diced tomatoes in their juices
- 12 fresh corn tortillas
- Salt
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup cotija cheese or Queso fresco
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
- 1 red onion, minced
Salsa Verde
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 small onion, minced
- 2 jalapenos, minced
- 1/2 pound tomatillos, husked, rinsed and quartered
- 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
- 1 ripe avocado
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
Salsa Verde (Makes 2 Cups)
Combine the garlic, salt, onion, jalapenos, tomatillos and cilantro in a food processor and pulse to combine. You want a chunky paste. Do not over puree.
Peel, seed and chop the avocado. Fold into the salsa with the lime juice. Season and serve quickly
Smoked Brisket Recipe
Instructions
Mix together the spices in a small bowl. Rub the entire brisket with the spice mixture, place on a baking sheet, cover and let stand in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or up to 6 hours.
Prepare the smoker according to manufacturer's directions. Place the brisket in the smoker, fat side down, and smoke for 4 to 5 hours or until extremely tender. Baste with the mop every 30 minutes.
Salsa Roja
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Toast the ancho chilies in a small pan over medium heat and remove. Place in a bowl, cover with the boiling water and let sit for 30 minutes. Remove, trim away stems and seeds, reserve.
Place 2 tablespoons of safflower oil in a medium pan. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat until caramelized. Add the soaked and cleaned ancho chilies, cumin, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and the tomatoes. Cook over medium heat until sauce has reduced by about 30 percent in volume, about 10 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool. Puree the sauce in a food processor or blender. Season with sea salt, reserve.
Prepare the Tortillas
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
Cut the tortillas into 2-inch strips. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 5 minutes to dry them slightly. Remove. Reduce oven to 300 degrees F. In a large skillet (a 12-inch cast iron works well) over medium heat, add safflower oil to a depth of 1/8 inch, roughly 2/3 cup. When oil is hot, fry the tortilla strips in batches until crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on a paper towel and season with salt. Discard oil, wipe out the pan.
Make the Chilaquiles
Return the pan to high heat and add 2 more tablespoons of safflower oil. When very hot, add 2 cups of the salsa Roja and bring to a simmer. Add the crisp tortillas, turning to coat. Cook briefly, adding more salsa as needed to keep the dish saucy. Spill contents of the pan out into an oven proof platter and cover with aluminum foil. Place in a 300-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes.
While the Chilaquiles are in the oven, fry the eggs until the whites are set, but the yolk is still runny.
Remove the Chilaquiles from the oven. Divide onto plates, and garnish each portion with cheese, avocado, onions and a fried egg. Pass the salsa Verde at the table.
