Yield: 4 servings
For the Whipped Ricotta:
2 Quarts of ricotta
2 lemons zested
1 Tbsp celery seed
1.5 Tbsp fennel pollen
Salt to taste
Put all ingredients into mixer with wire whisk attachment and whip until all incorporated evenly.
For the Pepper Jam
Instructions:
1 each red bell pepper
1 each green bell pepper
1 each yellow bell pepper
1 each jalapeno
3 cups water
1 cup apple cider
3 cup sugar
3 tbsp apple pectin
Method: Small dice all peppers. Once cut really small sweat in a saucepan over medium heat with a teaspoon of olive oil until pepper become tender. Once tender add in water and apple cider bring to a boil. Mix apple pectin and sugar together and wish into boiling water. Cook until mixture begins to thicken remove from heat and cool in a pan. Jam with thicken as it cools.
Preparing Bruschetta:
Slice sourdough bread into quarter inch slices. Toast bread to golden brown. Let it cool for one minute. Spread a thick layer of ricotta on to toasted sourdough. Next spread pepper jam over ricotta. Top with wasabi sprouts(may sub any micro green), and sprinkle crispy garlic. Serve whole or cut into pieces and serve it as a small bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.