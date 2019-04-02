Ingredients
- 2 ½ lbs. of pork shoulder, cut into 1” cubes
- ½ lb. of smoked bacon, cubed
- 2 tablespoons of ice water
- 2 tablespoons of red wine
- 1 ½ teaspoons of kosher salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons of fennel seeds, toasted
- 1 ½ teaspoons of red pepper flakes
- 1 ½ teaspoons of garlic powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder
- 1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper
- 2 red onions, julienned
- 2 green peppers, julienned
- 1 can of tomato sauce
- Hog casings (optional)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Italian hoagie rolls
Directions
- Place the pork and bacon on a sheet pan and place in the freezer until hard, but not frozen through, about an hour.
- Place the ice water, red wine, salt, fennel seeds, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper in a medium sized mixing bowl.
- Grind the pork and bacon mixture through the small die of a meat grinder or meat grinder attachment. Once all ground, place the meat in the bowl of a kitchen aid mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. On low speed, begin to paddle the meat while slowly streaming in the spice liquid mixture.
- Mix on low until the mixture becomes sticky and pulls away from the bowl slightly. Place this mixture in the refrigerator and either stuff into casings or cook loose.
- Place the tomato sauce in a heavy bottomed sauce pan and place over medium-low heat.
- Place a pan over medium to high heat and film with extra virgin olive oil.
- Once the oil is hot, place the sausages in the pan and brown on all sides, then remove to the tomato sauce to finish cooking.
- Once the sausages are removed, add the peppers and onions and cook over high heat until slightly caramelized.
- To serve, split an Italian roll, place a sausage inside and top with pepper and onions and possibly some tomato sauce if you’d like!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.